Founded in 2015, Studio Hugo Blanzat is a design bureau based in Paris, France. Its work is engaged in the production of ideas in the field of Art, Commerce and Culture. With a specific to context approach, the studio provides a wide range of services, from Art Direction to Visual Identity, Wayfinding or Editorial design. In 2016, Hugo Blanzat co-founded Télévision, a printed and online fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of contemporary photography and graphic design. In this Publishing as Practice context, the studio explores and focuses on the narrative aspect of design. In 2020, Victor Gay Marina joined the Studio.

Contact us by Email
Follow us on Instagram
28 rue Étienne Dolet, 75020 Paris
(Go on Maps)

Recent project and commissions includes:

Fashioning Masculinities, The Art of Menswear, Exhibition design, V&A Museum
A drop d'Issey, Identity and Packaging, Issey Miyake Parfums
Le Printemps de septembre 2021, Visual Identity, Signage
La Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand, Wayfinding, Light installation
The new Rombaut, Identity and symbol, Rombaut
The Re-Pete Project, Art Direction and Identity
In Re, in the matter of, Graphic Identity
Flim, the movie screenshot search engine, Identity, Contents
Issey Miyake 2021 gift Box, Identity, Artwork, Issey Miyake Parfums

Few selected works from the past:

Télévision 3, The Public Library, Art Direction, Editorial design
The Butterfly Lovers, Poster design
Télévision Online Publishing, Art Direction, Editorial design
Latency Recordings, Identity, Bespoke typeface
Télévision 2, The Ministry of Health, Art Direction, Editorial design
Fidélité en hausse, Poster designed for a group show
César, un film de Mohamed Megdoul, Movie Title
Images au mur (record), Grand Blanc, Art Direction, Artwork, Entreprise records
Le printemps de Septembre 2018, Visual Identity, Signage
Claudia Comte, Béatrice Cussol, David Shrigley, Book design
Jorge Pardo, Display for the Musée des Augustins, Book design, Hatje Cantz
Kenzo Christmas Special, Art Direction, Editorial design
Le printemps de Septembre 2016, Visual Identity, Signage

Services: 

Art Direction
Artwork
Bespoke typefaces
Branding
Books and catalogues
Homemade Pasta
Installation
Lettering
Logotype
Lookbook
Publishing
Signage planning
Type design
Visual Identity
Worksite supervision
Wayfinding

Index and Crédits:

V&A Museum
Exhibition design for a major upcoming fashion exhibition at the V&A Museum, called Fashioning Masculinities, The Art of Menswear. The studio is in charge of the 2D design alongside Lead designer JA Project, a London game changer architecture studio.  Key design elements includes a bespoke titling family which is evolving throughout the sections of the exhibition. The changing form of the typeface in a direct answer to the changing form of masculinities. Photo: Craig Green SS21 by Amy Gwatkin.

Exhibition design for a major upcoming fashion exhibition at the V&A Museum, called Fashioning Masculinities, The Art of Menswear. The studio is in charge of the 2D design alongside Lead designer JA Project, a London game changer architecture studio.  Key design elements includes a bespoke titling family which is evolving throughout the sections of the exhibition. The changing form of the typeface in a direct answer to the changing form of masculinities. Photo: Craig Green SS21 by Amy Gwatkin.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Delito Typeface
Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

The New Rombaut
A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

The Butterfly Lovers
Poster designed at the occasion of Télévision 3 release. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper. 80 x 120 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied.

Poster designed at the occasion of Télévision 3 release. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper. 80 x 120 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied.

Poster designed at the occasion of Télévision 3 release. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper. 80 x 120 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Fidélité en hausse
La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

Bimba Y Lola
This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Immersion
Artwork and lettering designed for Immersion N°5, L’argent. 

Artwork and lettering designed for Immersion N°5, L’argent. 

Artwork and lettering designed for Immersion N°5, L’argent. 

Artwork and lettering designed for Immersion N°5, L’argent. 

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Kenzo Holidays Special
Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Founded in 2015, Studio Hugo Blanzat is a design bureau based in Paris, France. Its work is engaged in the production of ideas in the field of Art, Commerce and Culture. With a specific to context approach, the studio provide a wide range of services, from Art Direction to Visual Identity, Wayfinding or Editorial design. In 2016, Hugo Blanzat co-founded Télévision, a printed and online fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of contemporary photography and graphic design. In this Publishing as Practice context, the studio explores and focuses on the narrative aspect of design. In 2020, Victor Gay Marina joined the Studio.

Contact us by Email
Follow us on Instagram
14 rue Houdon, 75018 Paris
(Go on Maps)

Upcoming/recents commissions includes: An Exhibition design for a major upcoming fashion exhibition at the V&A Museum, called Fashioning Masculinities, The Art of Menswear; Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance; Wayfinding and light installation project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura (2011 Pritzker Price). 

Index and Crédits:

V&A Museum
Exhibition design for a major upcoming fashion exhibition at the V&A Museum, called Fashioning Masculinities, The Art of Menswear. The studio is in charge of the 2D design alongside Lead designer JA Project, a London game changer architecture studio.  Key design elements includes a bespoke titling family which is evolving throughout the sections of the exhibition. The changing form of the typeface in a direct answer to the changing form of masculinities. Photo: Craig Green SS21 by Amy Gwatkin.

V&A Museum
Exhibition design for a major upcoming fashion exhibition at the V&A Museum, called Fashioning Masculinities, The Art of Menswear. The studio is in charge of the 2D design alongside Lead designer JA Project, a London game changer architecture studio.  Key design elements includes a bespoke titling family which is evolving throughout the sections of the exhibition. The changing form of the typeface in a direct answer to the changing form of masculinities. Photo: Craig Green SS21 by Amy Gwatkin.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

A Drop d’Issey
Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance. A bespoke Logotype, curved Branding elements, a fisheye printing to see the nature throughout a new prism. Still life photography by Cécilia Poupon, Set by Prudence Palle.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2021 Edition, Sur les cendres de l'Hacienda. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. The Festival spread in various places, and use many communication format. We designed a responsive graphic system for both Identity and signage. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Victor Gay Marina, Mona Mercier, Frédérique Meunier, Margaux Thiénot.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

La Comédie de Clermont
Wayfinding project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker Prize. Key design elements includes a bespoke typeface,  incrusted elements in the hollow line – a significant gesture from the architect – and an important animated light installation, based on the original architecture of the old car station. Project in collaboration with Béatrice Fichet.

Delito Typeface
Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Delito Typeface
Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Delito Typeface
Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Delito Typeface
Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Delito Typeface
Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

Delito Typeface
Bespoke typeface designed for the Wayfinding project of la Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand. Alternates set was at the origine of the term delito, a word chosen by the architect. Design: Hugo Blanzat & Yoann Minet. Intern: Arthur Teboul.

The New Rombaut
A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

The New Rombaut
A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

The New Rombaut
A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

The New Rombaut
A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

The New Rombaut
A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

The New Rombaut
A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

The New Rombaut
A new symbol for Rombaut, the avant garde fashion sustainable-vegan brand . The studio have been engaged in a procedural design process, wich created many artefacts.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

The Re-Pete Project
Founded by Katie Walsh, The Re-Pete Project is a sustainable brand of Anorak created with 29 recycled bottles. 100% Recycled, 100% Recyclable. The Re-Pete project is also a structure involved in events like Beach Cleanup organization. Photography by Mark Peckmezian.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

In Re, In the matter of
The Identity we created for the brand/studio includes a new language, a bespoke graphic vocabulary that is significative of our narrative design approach.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Flim
This search engine helps creative people to find the perfect images within the world largest video stills iconographic database. The Studio design the Identity, helps on the UX design, and creates some contents, as the Weekly Takeover on their IG account, by inviting many curators.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Issey Miyake Gift Box 2021
At the occasion of Christmas, Valentine’s day, or Mother’s and father’s days, the brand appoint every year a French graphic design studio to design their box. In 2021, Studio Hugo Blanzat wins this tender with a strong typographic approach.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

Télévision 3
Télévision is a fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of photography and graphic design. Alongside our partners Boris Camaca and Matthieu Rocolle, we published, art directed and designed Télévision 3, the public library. Photographers and Stylists: Thomas Albdorf, Boris Camaca, Lucas Chanoine, Kingkang Chen, Léopold Duchemin, Valentin Herfray, Camille Hernandez, Alec Iatan, Max Mærzinger, Chris Maggio, Mitch McGuire, Roxana Mirtea, Natacha Voranger, YinYin, Xiaopeng Yuan, 5Fruits. Still life photography: Basile Bertrand, Alessandro Furchino Capria for Mousse Magazine 68.

The Butterfly Lovers
Poster designed at the occasion of Télévision 3 release. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper. 80 x 120 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied.

The Butterfly Lovers
Poster designed at the occasion of Télévision 3 release. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper. 80 x 120 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied.

The Butterfly Lovers
Poster designed at the occasion of Télévision 3 release. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper. 80 x 120 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Télévision Online Publishing
Online version dispensing exclusive content, fashion stories, visual artists and photographers' portfolios. Photography by Boris Camaca, Charlotte Robin, Philip White, Laura Schaeffert, Hubert Crabières, Wataru Tominaga.

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Latency Recordings
Visual Identity and bespoke typeface for the label Latency Recordings. 

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Télévision 2.
Second printed issue of Télévision, the Ministry Of Health featuring Pierre-Olivier Agostini, Clélia Cazals, Hugo Denis-Queinec, David Brandon Geeting, Marie Gibert, Maxime Guyon,  Florentin Glémarec & Charlotte Faucon, Hassan Kurbanbaev, Charles Negre, Bertrand Le Pluard, Maroussia Sampsidis, Quentin Saunier, Benjamin Schmuck & Laure-Anne Kayser, Marie Valognes, Sara Van Pée, Xiaopeng Yuan.

Fidélité en hausse
La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

Fidélité en hausse
La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

Fidélité en hausse
La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

Fidélité en hausse
La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

Fidélité en hausse
La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

Fidélité en hausse
La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

Fidélité en hausse
La Fidélité is an artwork designed for a group show in Paris. Silkscreen Printing 3 Colors on 250g Paper, 70 x 100 cm. Print run of 20 Numbered copied. Doggos: Pepe, Fibie, Franklin, Albert.

Bimba Y Lola
This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

Bimba Y Lola
This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

Bimba Y Lola
This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

Bimba Y Lola
This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

Bimba Y Lola
This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

Bimba Y Lola
This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

Bimba Y Lola
This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

Bimba Y Lola
This is Hot is a lookbook art directed and designed with Matthieu Rocolle and Boris Camaca (Télévision Services). The concept displaying the booklet as a panini album, wich you have to complete parts of the images or play with the stickers.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Images au mur
Images au mur is a Record by Grand Blanc. The entire visual aspect of the record and his teaser was created to communicate the beginnings of a police search final scene, wich is actually part of a global mise en abyme. Art Direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca.

Immersion
Artwork and lettering designed for Immersion N°5, L’argent. 

Immersion
Artwork and lettering designed for Immersion N°5, L’argent. 

Immersion
Artwork and lettering designed for Immersion N°5, L’argent. 

Immersion
Artwork and lettering designed for Immersion N°5, L’argent. 

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2018 Edition, Fracas et Frêles Bruits. Identity and ephemeral signage for le printemps de Septembre, a contemporary Art Biennal based in Toulouse, France. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Les édition du PDS
This collection displays 2 exhibitions’s catalog in a Poche format of both artist Claudia Comte and David Shrigley, and a Literature essay by Béatrice Cussol. Published by les éditions du printemps de septembre, distribution Les presses du Réel.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Jorge Pardo
Published by Hate Cantz, the starting point of this book start with the project the Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo has developed a new display for the world’s largest collection of Romanesque sculpture at the Musée des Augustins in Toulouse. This book includes an introduction to the collection of Romanesque sculptures and the history of their ever-changing presentation since 1830, an extensive survey of Jorge Pardo’s specific works for museums, an interview between Stephen Prina and Jorge Pardo as well as a brief history of remarkable exhibition designs for museum collections throughout the 20th century. Ed. Thierry Leviez.

Kenzo Holidays Special
Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Kenzo Holidays Special
Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Kenzo Holidays Special
Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Kenzo Holidays Special
Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Kenzo Holidays Special
Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Kenzo Holidays Special
Editorial Work for Kenzo. Art direction by Télévision Services, Photography by Boris Camaca. 

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

Le Printemps de Septembre
2016 Edition, Dans la pluralité des mondes. Identity and ephemeral signage for the contemporary Art Biennal le printemps de Septembre. Project designed as design director alongside H5 agency. Team 2021: Frédérique Meunier, Lola Guisado.

