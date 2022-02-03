Founded in 2015, Studio Hugo Blanzat is a design bureau based in Paris, France. Its work is engaged in the production of ideas in the field of Art, Commerce and Culture. With a specific to context approach, the studio provides a wide range of services, from Art Direction to Visual Identity, Wayfinding or Editorial design. In 2016, Hugo Blanzat co-founded Télévision, a printed and online fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of contemporary photography and graphic design. In this Publishing as Practice context, the studio explores and focuses on the narrative aspect of design. In 2020, Victor Gay Marina joined the Studio.
Recent project and commissions includes:
Fashioning Masculinities, The Art of Menswear, Exhibition design, V&A Museum
A drop d'Issey, Identity and Packaging, Issey Miyake Parfums
Le Printemps de septembre 2021, Visual Identity, Signage
La Comédie de Clermont-Ferrand, Wayfinding, Light installation
The new Rombaut, Identity and symbol, Rombaut
The Re-Pete Project, Art Direction and Identity
In Re, in the matter of, Graphic Identity
Flim, the movie screenshot search engine, Identity, Contents
Issey Miyake 2021 gift Box, Identity, Artwork, Issey Miyake Parfums
Few selected works from the past:
Télévision 3, The Public Library, Art Direction, Editorial design
The Butterfly Lovers, Poster design
Télévision Online Publishing, Art Direction, Editorial design
Latency Recordings, Identity, Bespoke typeface
Télévision 2, The Ministry of Health, Art Direction, Editorial design
Fidélité en hausse, Poster designed for a group show
César, un film de Mohamed Megdoul, Movie Title
Images au mur (record), Grand Blanc, Art Direction, Artwork, Entreprise records
Le printemps de Septembre 2018, Visual Identity, Signage
Claudia Comte, Béatrice Cussol, David Shrigley, Book design
Jorge Pardo, Display for the Musée des Augustins, Book design, Hatje Cantz
Kenzo Christmas Special, Art Direction, Editorial design
Le printemps de Septembre 2016, Visual Identity, Signage
Index and Crédits:
Founded in 2015, Studio Hugo Blanzat is a design bureau based in Paris, France. Its work is engaged in the production of ideas in the field of Art, Commerce and Culture. With a specific to context approach, the studio provide a wide range of services, from Art Direction to Visual Identity, Wayfinding or Editorial design. In 2016, Hugo Blanzat co-founded Télévision, a printed and online fashion publication that looks at various subjects from the viewpoint of contemporary photography and graphic design. In this Publishing as Practice context, the studio explores and focuses on the narrative aspect of design. In 2020, Victor Gay Marina joined the Studio.
Upcoming/recents commissions includes: An Exhibition design for a major upcoming fashion exhibition at the V&A Museum, called Fashioning Masculinities, The Art of Menswear; Identity and packaging for the international launch of a new Issey Miyake fragrance; Wayfinding and light installation project for a new theatre, building by Eduardo Souto de Moura (2011 Pritzker Price).
Index and Crédits: